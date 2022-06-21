Advertisement
Toxic shellfish found around Castlemaine Harbour

Jun 21, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Toxic shellfish found around Castlemaine Harbour
Locals in Castlemaine have been warned against gathering shellfish for personal consumption as a result of toxic contamination.

 

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority has issued a statement to confirm the presence of two marine toxin groups in the area around the harbour.

Paralytic and diarrhetic shellfish toxins were detected during routine testing as part of Ireland’s shellfish monitoring programme, which is managed by the SFPA and the Marine Institute.

 

The Castlemaine production area is now closed for the harvesting of shellfish until further notice.

 

The authority says contaminated shellfish can cause serious illness if consumed either raw or cooked.

