Tour de Munster cycle to arrive in Kerry today

The annual Tour de Munster charity cycle is to arrive in Kerry today.

Over 100 participants are cycling 600 miles around Munster in the four-day event in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland.

The cycle is on its second day as the cyclists travel from Killaloe to Tralee, arriving this evening.

Tomorrow cyclists will travel from Tralee to Kenmare, passing through Dingle, Castlemaine, Milltown, Killarney, and Molls Gap.

The group will leave Kenmare on Sunday to return to Cork City on the final leg of the journey.