Total of 44 arrests during Rose of Tralee festival

A total of 44 people were arrested for various offences that occurred during and around the recent Rose of Tralee festival.

Two serious assaults that were reported during the same period, are still under investigation, according to Gardaí.

Advertisement

The Rose of Tralee festival returned last month after a two-year absence due to the Covid 19 pandemic and brought large crowds into the town during its five-day programme.

While the majority of events passed off peacefully, a total of 44 Public Order arrests were recorded between August 19th and 24th.

According to figures obtained by Radio Kerry, seven people were arrested on the opening night of the festival, Friday August 19, followed by 13 on Saturday night and six on Sunday night.

Advertisement

There were three arrests on the Monday night, with another five on Tuesday night, which is the night the new Rose of Tralee is crowned.

Tralee remained busy on the night after the festival, with ten Public Order arrests on Wednesday night, August 24.

Gardaí in Tralee say they’re also continuing their investigations into an alleged sexual assault which occurred in a section of Tralee town park on the final night of the event.

Advertisement

Meanwhile they’re still appealing for a person who filmed an assault in The Square on the Sunday night of the festival – and then uploaded it on social media – to contact them at Tralee Garda Station.