Top business award for Farranfore entrepreneur

A Farranfore entrepreneur has been awarded a prestigious business award for the second year in a row.

Kieran Galway, founder of Time for Graphics was awarded the Business All Star Accreditation.

The award from the All Ireland Business Foundation recognises Mr Galwey's contribution to the graphic design industry. Time for Graphics has been redited for helping businesses enhance their brand in competitive markets.

The Business All Star accreditation is awarded based on an independent audit of performance, customer satisfaction and reputation.