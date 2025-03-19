Advertisement
TLI Group awarded Engineers Ireland’s CPD Accredited Employer Standard

Mar 19, 2025 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Pictured, left to right: Aileen Dempsey, CPD Executive at Engineers Ireland; Ruairí Gerry, Director of Engineering & Renewables at TLI Group; Damien Owens, Director General of Engineers Ireland; Jonathan Collins, Engineering Technical Manager at TLI Group; and Damian Murphy, Engineering Design Manager at TLI Group.
A Kerry-headquartered company has been awarded Engineers Ireland’s Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Accredited Employer Standard.

TLI Group which is a leading critical utility infrastructure service provider operating within the utilities sector in Ireland, Northern Ireland, and the UK received the accreditation.

This recognition is designed to help organisations improve the competence of their engineers, develop employees who are agile and adaptable, and create a workforce that is encouraged to create and innovate, and develop new solutions.

TLI Group is headquartered in Abbeydorney and has nine national offices.

Director of renewables and engineering at TLI Group, Ruairí Geary says the TLI Group is proud to be awarded the CPD Accredited Employer Standard by Engineers Ireland.

