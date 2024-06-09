Advertisement
Three seats remain to be filled in Listowel LEA after count 3

Jun 9, 2024 18:46 By radiokerrynews
After three counts in the Listowel Local Electoral area, three seats have been filled in the six seat constituency.

In the first count, Fine Gael’s Mike Kennelly topped the poll with 15.7% of first preference votes to be re-elected into the LEA.

First time candidate Liam “Speedy” Nolan was also elected with 15.1% of first preference votes.

The quota of 2,095 quota was surpassed by Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley in Count 2.

Following the distribution of Liam Speed Nolan’s surplus of 128 votes in Count 3 no one was deemed elected, as a result the Green Party’s Oonagh Comerford and Party for Animal Welfare’s Rosemarie Smith have been eliminated, with their votes now to be disturbed in Count 4.

First time candidate, Ballyheigue native, Michael Leane running for Fianna Fáil leads the way of the remaining candidates, with 1,788 votes. He’s closely followed by sitting councillor Sinn Féin Tom Barry is on 1,746 votes.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney (FF) is next with 1,446 votes, Sinn Féin’s Marion Falvey O’Sullivan is on 1,315, while Sonny Foran of Aontú is on 864 votes.

Causeway native and Sinn Féin candidate Thomas Harrington is 453 votes, followed by Independent candidate John O’Sullivan, who is on 440 votes.

