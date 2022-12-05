Three MEPs representing Kerry failed to report any meetings with lobbyists

Three MEPs representing Kerry failed to report any meetings with interest groups or lobbyists since taking office in 2019.

Under European Parliament rules, MEPs are obliged to register meetings with lobbyists that are related to their position in special roles.

Fine Gael’s Seán Kelly and Deirdre Clune, and Independent Mick Wallace, who are three of the five MEPs for Ireland South didn’t register any meetings.

The Irish Times reports that MEPs Kelly and Clune said this was due to administrative oversight concerning registration deadlines, while MEP Wallace didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Fianna Fáil’s Billy Kelleher recorded 68 meetings, while Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan registered 154.