Three men charged with Thomas Dooley murder remanded in custody

Three men charged with the murder of Thomas Dooley in Tralee in October have been remanded in custody.

The 43-year-old was killed at Rath Cemetery in Tralee on October 5th, after a funeral had taken place there.

Three men, all related to the dead man, have been charged with his murder.

41-year-old Thomas Dooley, of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City, who's the cousin of the dead man, appeared at Tralee District Court this morning via video link.

He was remanded in custody at Cork Prison to appear again at Tralee District Court via video link, on December 21st, for the book of evidence to be served.

A 20-year-old man, also named Thomas Dooley and also of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigohane Straight, Cork City, was charged with murder, and assault causing serious harm to the dead man's wife Siobhán Dooley.

This morning, he was remanded in custody in Cork Prison to appear by video link at Tralee District Court on 21st December for the service of the book of evidence.

The dead man's brother, 35-year-old Patrick Dooley of Arbutus Grove, Killarney, has also been charged with his murder.

He appeared by video link in Tralee District Court this morning, and was remanded in custody in Portlaoise Prison to appear again on December 7th for the book of evidence to be served.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was charged with possession of an improvised weapon with a sharp blade intended to injure a person, at Rath Cemetery at the same time as the murder was occurring.

An independent surety, and a €5,000 bond for continuing bail for the boy, subject to the same conditions, was approved in Tralee District Court this afternoon.