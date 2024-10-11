Three men arrested in relation to violent disorder and public order incident in Listowel

Two men are due before the court in relation to an alleged violent order and public order incident in Listowel yesterday.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at 4.30 on Thursday afternoon at Feale Drive.

Three men were arrested at the scene in Feale Drive, Listowel yesterday afternoon, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The men were detained at Garda stations in the Southern region.

It’s understood one of the men was in possession of a weapon.

One man, in his 30s, has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due before Listowel District Court today.

A second male, in his 30s, was charged and will appear before the court at a later date.

The third male, who is in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.