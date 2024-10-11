Advertisement
News

Three men arrested in relation to violent disorder and public order incident in Listowel

Oct 11, 2024 13:37 By radiokerrynews
Three men arrested in relation to violent disorder and public order incident in Listowel
Share this article

Two men are due before the court in relation to an alleged violent order and public order incident in Listowel yesterday.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at 4.30 on Thursday afternoon at Feale Drive.

Three men were arrested at the scene in Feale Drive, Listowel yesterday afternoon, under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Advertisement

The men were detained at Garda stations in the Southern region.

It’s understood one of the men was in possession of a weapon.

One man, in his 30s, has since been charged in relation to the incident and is due before Listowel District Court today.

Advertisement

A second male, in his 30s, was charged and will appear before the court at a later date.

The third male, who is in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Kerry to be treated for injuries sustained during the incident.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Accidental death verdict returned into inquest of child who fell from quad in West Kerry
Advertisement
Tánaiste says "When they attack UN soldiers, they attack the international community"
Tánaiste Micheál Martin canvassing for Fianna Fáil in Glenbeigh, Killorglin and Killarney
Advertisement

Recommended

Tánaiste Micheál Martin canvassing for Fianna Fáil in Glenbeigh, Killorglin and Killarney
Tánaiste attending symposium on subsea cable security in Kerry today
Council investigating illegal slurry spreading report in North Kerry
Valentia conference on sub-sea cable security continues
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus