Three Kerry schools to be recognised for actions of social good

Three schools in Kerry will be recognised for the creative ways they’ve contributed to their community this year through Young Social Innovators (YSI).

Teams of young people from Presentation Secondary School Tralee, Causeway Comprehensive and Mean Scoil Nua An Letih Triuigh will present their ideas and actions for social good to a panel.

The panel comprises of representatives from ETBI Kerry, Jigsaw Kerry, Young Social Innovators, the Department of Education, Bishop Ray Browne and Mayor of Tralee Johnnie Wall.

The social innovation initiatives undertaken by the students address issues including biodiversity, littering, inclusion, wellbeing as well as a fundraising initiative for BUMBLEance.

The event is to take place today from 11 to 1pm in Presentation Secondary School Tralee.