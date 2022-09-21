Advertisement
Three Kerry families recognised at Quality Milk Awards

Sep 21, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Three Kerry families recognised at Quality Milk Awards
Three Kerry families have been announced as category winners in the 2022 National Dairy Council and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

This is a prestigious prize that acknowledges and celebrates the highest standards of excellence in dairy farming in Ireland.

The Egan family from Abbeydorney were awarded the Farm Infrastructure Development award while the Moynihan family from Knocknagoshel left with the Transformational EBI Change award.

The O'Briens from Doon, Tralee were presented with the Future Proofing Animal Health award.

