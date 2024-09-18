Three Kerry competitors placed at the National Ploughing Championships yesterday, while four more are battling it out today.

Colm Dineen from Causeway won the 3-Furrow Conventional-Plough Senior Class, Tommy McCarthy from Abbeydorney came second in the Reversible-Plough Intermediate Class, and Jonathan Trant from Tonavane placed third in the Under-40 Horse-Plough Class.

Today, four more Kerry competitors will take to the plots at Ratheniska, Co. Laois.

Reversible Plough Senior Class: Michael O' Halloran

Women's Conventional Plough Class: Martina Flynn

Horse Plough Senior Class: Moss Trant

Loy Digging Junior Class: Donal Tydings

Colm Dineen from Causeway took an All-Ireland title yesterday, having last won in 2022.

He says Kerry has sent very strong team to the finals: