Another All-Ireland ploughing title for Kerry

Sep 20, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Another All-Ireland ploughing title is making its way back to Kerry.

Michael O’Halloran was joint first in the Intermediate Reversible Plough Class, securing the Kerry Ploughing Association’s 50th All-Ireland title.

Brian Ireland from Kilkenny was joint first in the same category.

Kerry’s Colm Dineen placed second in the 3-Furrow Conventional Plough Class Senior, while Jonathan Trant was second in the Under 40 Horse Plough Class.

They are among 18 Kerry competitors taking part in various classes at the National Ploughing Championships.

The county will be represented in five classes today, as well as a further four tomorrow.

