Advertisement
News

Three Kerry candidates lose Seanad Agricultural Panel bid

Feb 1, 2025 12:26 By radiokerrynews
Three Kerry candidates lose Seanad Agricultural Panel bid
Share this article

The three Kerry candidates seeking to be elected to the Agricultural Panel in the Seanad have been unsuccessful.

Fianna Fáil councillors Breandán Fitzgerald and Niall Kelleher as well as former Kerry County Councillor Michael O'Shea were among 28 candidates.

There are 11 senate seats to be filled on this panel, as of 12pm, 4 candidates have been elected.

Advertisement

Among those elected to Seanad Éireann's Agricultural Panel are former Green Party junior minister Malcolm Noonan and outgoing senator Victor Boyhan.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Councillor says trees shouldn’t be within falling distance of public roads or power lines
Advertisement
Special film screenings in Blasket Centre this weekend
Decision this month on planning for new Manor West retail units
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Councillor says trees shouldn’t be within falling distance of public roads or power lines
Special film screenings in Blasket Centre this weekend
Decision this month on planning for new Manor West retail units
National coursing meeting gets underway this morning
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus