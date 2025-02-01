Three Kerry candidates lose Seanad Agricultural Panel bid

The three Kerry candidates seeking to be elected to the Agricultural Panel in the Seanad have been unsuccessful.

Fianna Fáil councillors Breandán Fitzgerald and Niall Kelleher as well as former Kerry County Councillor Michael O'Shea were among 28 candidates.

There are 11 senate seats to be filled on this panel, as of 12pm, 4 candidates have been elected.

Among those elected to Seanad Éireann's Agricultural Panel are former Green Party junior minister Malcolm Noonan and outgoing senator Victor Boyhan.