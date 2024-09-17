Three Kerry agritech companies finalists in Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards

Three Kerry agritech companies have been named as finalists in the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards.

Dairymaster, Brandon Bioscience and RT Sales are among the nine finalists in this year’s awards, which celebrate the best inventions within the agricultural sector in Ireland.

The winners will be announced by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke this afternoon.

The finalists are participating in a live competition at the National Ploughing Championships today.

RT Sales Ltd will compete for Start-Up Innovator of the Year; the company has moved to design and manufacture their own hedge cutters, the RT ProArm range, which features their patented mounting system to optimise safety by stabilising rear mounted grass mowers, and removing the need for axle brackets on a tractor, which will save time switching tractors.

Dairymaster is a finalist in the Innovation Arena Champion Award; Dairymaster has introduced DairyVue 360 for a Herringbone parlour, a digital farm management platform which aims to make dairy farming more profitable, enjoyable and sustainable. This system analyses all aspects of herd performance in the milking parlour, giving the farmer real insights for decision support on farm.

Marine biotech company Brandon Bioscience is competing for the Green Impact Award; their latest innovation focuses on reducing pod shatter in Oilseed Rape (OSR), by using SEALCIT. This product helps with the elasticity of the pod containing the seeds, especially in the period before harvest.