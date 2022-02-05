Advertisement
News

Three energy projects with Kerry involvement allocated research funding

Feb 5, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrynews
Three energy projects with Kerry involvement allocated research funding Three energy projects with Kerry involvement allocated research funding
Share this article

Three energy research projects with Kerry involvement have been allocated funding by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

Almost €20 million is going to 49 projects to support and enable the research.

These projects bring together leading academic institutes, industry partners, and not-for-profits to tackle key areas in our national efforts to transition to a low carbon society.

Advertisement

The CORDS project is led by Munster Technological University, and will explore how advanced digital technologies can allow companies uncover energy saving opportunities.

The Sustainability Dingle project is led by Waterford Institute of Technology in partnership with Údarás na Gaeltachta.

It'll outline how a coastal community, such as Dingle, can build a sustainability model for local energy communities.

Advertisement

The WindLEDeRR project is led by University College Dublin in partnership with Munster Technological University and several other universities.

It'll develop a comprehensive decision-making tool for end-of-life wind turbines in Ireland.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus