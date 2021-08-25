Three dolphins in Fenit visiting from Scotland

A pod of bottlenose dolphins that has been frequenting Fenit in recent weeks is originally from northern Scotland.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group says the three marine mammals, which have interacted with boats, swimmers and kayaks, belong to the Moray Firth population.

Another member of this Scottish family of dolphins, Spirtle, stayed in the area for a number of weeks in 2019 and returned to Scotland by Christmas.

Advertisement

The animals were identified by Dr Barbara Cheney from the University of Aberdeen and Charlie Philips of the Scottish Dolphin Centre.