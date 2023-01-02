Three-day conference in Tralee to mark centenary of Civil War

A three-day conference is to be held in Tralee to mark the centenary of the Civil War. It’ll bring together a range of local, national, and international experts, historians, and academics to discuss the conflict and its legacy.

The History, Memory and Legacy conference will be held at Siamsa Tíre in Tralee from February 23rd to 25th.

It’s being organised by a team including Dr Mary McAuliffe, Bridget McAuliffe, and Owen O’Shea.

The conference will form part of the State’s Decade of Centenaries Programme for 2023, and is supported by Kerry County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

It’ll analyse and debate the turbulent and divisive period, both in the local context of war in Kerry, and the Irish Civil War history.

Keynote speakers will include Professor Diarmaid Ferriter of UCD, Professor Bill Kissane of the London School of Economics, and Dr Leeann Lane of Dublin City University.

Papers will be presented by a range of Kerry historians including Dr Richard McElligott, Dr Helene O’Keeffe, Dr Dáithí Ó Corráin, Helen O’Carroll, Owen O’Shea, and Kieran McNulty.

A roundtable discussion on the legacy of the Civil War in Kerry and beyond will be chaired by Dr David McCullagh.

The event will also feature a project presented by students at MTU Kerry; Is Mise, Le Meas focuses on creating a set of inspiring visual responses to Civil War narratives, drawing on original documentation and letters..

Other ancillary events, including a concert of song, poetry and letters, are also being organised.

Full details of the conference programme are available on http://www.kerrycivilwarconference.ie

