Three areas in Kerry have awarded a Green Flag.

Over 100 areas around the country have received the international accreditation, which recognises high-quality parks and green spaces that are managed in a sustainable way.

Childers Park & Woodlands in Listowel, Tralee Bay Wetlands and Tralee Town Park have all been awarded Green Flags by An Taisce.

Robert Moss, of An Taisce, says volunteer groups throughout Ireland have been recognised this year: