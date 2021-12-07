Advertisement
Thousands remain without power in Kerry

Dec 7, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Thousands remain without power in Kerry
Ten thousand homes and businesses are without electricity in the county this evening.

ESB Networks say power was restored to some customers in South Kerry this afternoon.

However, the storm has been heading north which means that more homes and businesses in this part of the county have experienced outages this evening.

Seán Scannell is ESB Networks' area manager for Kerry. He says those without power this evening include 2,300 in Dingle, 2,000 in Castleisland, 1,900 in Cahersiveen, 1,600 in Castlegregory, and 700 in Killorglin.

ESB Networks have been hampered in their efforts to carry out repairs on the ground as the red wind warning for Kerry is in place until 9 o'clock tonight. The company say the safety of the public and crews is critical. They've been making safe faults throughout the day and restoring supply remotely, and are doing so on site when it's safe.

To report a fault, ring 1800 372 999 - ESB Networks say customers should have their MPRN available.
To check when a fault is expected to be repaired, go to www.powercheck.ie

