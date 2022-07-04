Thousands of Euros worth of diesel and tools stolen in raid on West Kerry home

Gardaí are appealing for information after thousands of Euro worth of diesel and power tools were taken from a house in West Kerry.

The raid took place some time between Monday, June 27 and Tuesday, June 28 in the Ballinaglanna area of Dunquin.

The diesel oil, worth €1,600, was siphoned from a tank at the rear of the house, while the tools were stolen from a shed.

Gardaí believe the items may be offered for sale.

They're hoping someone might have noticed something suspicious in this rural area on the dates in question.

Sgt Lynda Brosnan made this appeal: