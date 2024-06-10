Advertisement
Thomas McEllistrim says recount important given how tightly Tralee LEA contested

Jun 10, 2024 14:01 By radiokerrynews
Thomas McEllistrim at the Tralee count centre speaking with Returning Officer Damien Ginty and Martin O'Donoghue KCC in the early hours of Monday June 10th 2024. At 2.25am it was annaounced a full recount of the Tralee LEA was to be carried out
Thomas McEllistrim says it was important for himself and his team of canvassers to call the recount, given the contest for a seat in the Tralee LEA is so tight.

The recount got underway in the Tralee Count Centre this morning.

The recount request was made by Thomas Mc Ellistrim when only 7 votes separated him and Fianna Fáil's Anne O Sullivan after the 14th count.

The announcement of this came around 2.30am after the results of count 14.

Thomas McEllistrim says given it’s so closely contested, he feels it was important that a recount was called:

The recount got underway around 11am and is expected to take a number of hours.

Last night, earlier counts in the Tralee LEA saw the election of Mikey Sheehy, Terry O Brien, Deirdre Ferris, Paul Daly and Sam Locke. It appeared that Angie Bailey would take the 6th seat and that the final seat would be between Thomas Mc Ellistrim and Anne O Sullivan.

Once the recount is completed, the returning officer will announce if any errors were found.

Thomas McEllistrim and some of his team watching as the recount continues in the Tralee Count Centre.

