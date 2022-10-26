Thomas Dooley murder suspect remanded in custody as other suspect awaits High Court bail application

A man charged with murdering his cousin in Tralee has been remanded in custody for another four weeks.

41-year-old Thomas Dooley, with an address at Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork, appeared at a sitting of Tralee District Court this morning via video link from Cork Prison.

The dead man’s brother, Patrick Dooley, is also charged with his murder.

43-year-old Thomas Dooley, from Hazelwood Drive, Ballyspillane in Killarney, was fatally stabbed before 12 noon on Wednesday October 5th at Rath Cemetery, Tralee where a funeral had been taking place.

Mr Dooley’s cousin, of the same name, and the deceased's brother, 35-year-old Patrick Dooley of 33 Arbutus Grove, Killarney, were both charged with his murder.

The dead man’s cousin has been remanded in custody at Cork Prison to appear again at Tralee District Court via video link on November 23rd.

Mr Patrick Dooley is applying for bail in relation to his charge, and the High Court is due to deliver a verdict on that application today.

Patrick Dooley was due before Tralee District Court this morning as well but did not appear, as he was on a video link with the High Court at the time.

His solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said what happens in the High Court will ultimately decide whether his client is remanded in custody or on bail.

He is currently remanded in custody for a further two weeks, to appear at Tralee District Court on 9th November.

The High Court will decide whether to allow Mr Dooley bail for the next two weeks, later today.