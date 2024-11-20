This year's Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day launched

This year’s Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day in aid of St Vincent de Paul Kerry has been officially launched.

Since the annual event first started ten years ago, the people of Kerry have raised over €175,000 to help the work of St Vincent de Paul in this county.

The eleventh annual Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day in aid of St Vincent de Paul will take place on Friday, December 6th.

It was officially launched today during the 11 to 1 Club when Francis Jones hosted a special programme from St Vincent de Paul’s donation centre in Monavalley, Tralee.

To get involved, all you need to do is share a photo or video of you and either your family, school, work colleagues, or other social groups decked out in your Christmas jumper and donate to the appeal.

If you’d like to take part and raise funds for the charity’s work in Kerry, you can register here.

The money raised via Christmas Jumper Day will help fund several St Vincent de Paul projects in Kerry including Christmas food hampers, Christmas Day meals on wheels, and the Kerry Education Fund.

Tralee and West Kerry area president of St Vincent de Paul Marion Moore said in her area alone, the charity is preparing over 1,000 food hampers for Christmas and St Vincent de Paul Conferences across Kerry will be supporting individuals and families with basics such as food and heat.

She’s thanked everyone who’s supported the appeal for the past 10 years for their generosity and has encouraged the people of Kerry to once again get involved.

