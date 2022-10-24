This year's Kerry International Film Festival hailed as biggest yet

This year’s Kerry International Film Festival has been hailed as the biggest yet.

The festival celebrated its 23rd edition this past weekend, with over 30 events taking place in Killarney and Dingle, including last night’s awards ceremony in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.

Programme Director Eibh Collins said this was the biggest festival to date, and thanked the Kerry and Irish film community for coming out in droves to support it.

Awards presented at yesterday’s ceremony include the Taking Flight Award, celebrating emerging talent in film, won by Laura O’Shea.

The Best of Kerry Award went to Jessica Courtney Leen, who wrote, directed, and acted in her short film ‘Not My Sister’.

Amy Huberman was presented with this year's Maureen O'Hara Award at an event in the Randles Hotel, Killarney, on Saturday.

FULL LIST OF KIFF 2022 AWARD WINNERS

1. KIFF 2022 Maureen O’ Hara Award – Amy Huberman

2. BEST OF KERRY - Not My Sister. Director, Jessica Courtney Leen

3. BEST INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE SHORT - WanderLand, Director, Nicole Pott

4. BEST ANIMATION - Before Her Body Left, Director Yuxin Yang

5. BEST STUDENT SHORT - Sucking Diesel, Director Sam McGrath

6. BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - Don't Go Where I Can't Find You, Score by, Benedict Schlepper-Connolly and Garett Sholdice, known as Ergodos

7. BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE - And Still I Sing, Director Fazila Amiri

8. BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT - My Name Is Joseph, Director Sean Murray

9. BEST IRISH NARRATIVE SHORT - Burn It All, Director, Jack Hickey

10. BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE - Lakelands. Directors, Robert Higgins and Patrick McGiveny

11. SCREENWRITING AWARD - At the Foot of a Mountain, At the Edge of the World - Eoin Joseph Duncum. Special Recommendation, Sleeper by Gavin McClenaghan

12. TRUA AWARD - Film Producer and Programmer, Mira Oyetoro

13. TAKING FLIGHT, RISING TALENT AWARD, supported by Kerry Airport. - Laura O’Shea