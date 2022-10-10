Third man arrested in fatal graveyard attack

Gardaí investigating the fatal attack in a Tralee graveyard last Wednesday have arrested a man this evening.

The man, aged in his 40s, is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

This is the third arrest made as part of this investigation.

Last Wednesday, Thomas Dooley from Hazelwood Drive, Killarney was fatally stabbed and his wife was also stabbed while they attended a funeral at Rath Cemetery in Tralee.

The local investigation team has been assisted by specialist investigators attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.