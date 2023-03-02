Advertisement
Theft of animals increased by nearly 200% in Kerry over past year

Mar 2, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Theft of animals increased by nearly 200% in Kerry over past year
The theft of animals in Kerry has increased by nearly 200% over the past year.

Cattle and sheep, as well as farm equipment have been stolen throughout the county in recent months.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association met with Gardaí in Tralee yesterday to discuss the thefts and other issues.

John Joe Fitzgerald is the chair of the West Kerry branch of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association and he’s also on the national executive.

He says it’s a stressful situation for farmers, but these thefts could also have a serious impact on the farm to fork strategy:

You can hear this interview in full on Agritime with Sari Houlihan from 7pm.

 

