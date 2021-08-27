The Range confirms opening date for Tralee

A UK retailer has confirmed that it will open its new outlet in Tralee in October.

It is one of two new stores are due to open in Manor West, creating around 100 jobs.

The Range is a home, leisure and gardens retailer, which has 18 different departments.

It has over 180 stores across the UK and Ireland.

In recent months, work has been underway on the former Debenhams unit at Manor West Shopping Centre and The Range has now confirmed it will open its doors on Friday, October 22nd.

The store, with over 40,000 square feet of space, will create 80 full and part time jobs and it is also likely there will be additional seasonal positions.

When the new store opens it will include its Christmas shop.

Manager of Manor West, Derek Rusk said it is fantastic to have one of the fastest growing international retailers come to the retail park adding he was sure it will be a massive success.

Meanwhile, a Scandinavian retailer is also planning to open in Manor West in October.

Jysk has around 3,000 stores around the world and is planning to open six new Irish outlets before the end of the year, with up to ten more planned for 2022.

The Tralee outlet will create 12 full-time jobs.