Kerry's HR Suite acquired by multinational brokerage

A Tralee-based HR Consultancy firm has been acquired by a leading insurance brokerage and consultancy.

The HR Suite has begun a new partnership with NFP, an Aon company.

This partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter for the HR Suite.

Speaking to Radio Kerry, Caroline Reidy, Managing Director of The HR Suite, has expressed her delight in becoming part of a larger, world class organisation.

The company will now be in a position to offer a wider range of services, including wealth management, pensions, outplacement, employee benefits, health & safety solutions, and more, all designed to support and enhance business needs.

Employment numbers and teams structures will remain unchanged, so there will be no disruption to services for existing clients.

Ms Reidy is optimistic that the acquisition will pave the way for more employment opportunities from the HR Suite, which will still have its head office in Tralee.

Matt Pawley, Regional Managing Director of NFP in Europe, commenting on the acquisition has said:

“We’re excited to welcome Caroline and The HR Suite team to NFP. The team’s undeniable knowledge and expertise combined with our shared core values and dedication to enhancing client outcomes provide a solid foundation for many future successes. I can’t think of a better person or group to spearhead our HR division in Ireland and can’t wait to collaborate on delivering exceptional solutions and capabilities to clients.

Established in 2009, The HR Suite offers HR system solutions and HR outsourcing services to help large employers, multinational companies and small and medium-sized enterprises improve and streamline their human resources functions. As the firm’s founder, Caroline Reidy has become a recognised, well-respected author and speaker in the HR space and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to join NFP in Ireland and create more value for our employees and clients,” said Ms. Reidy.

“Our service and commitment to delivering exceptional HR offerings remain the same, and with NFP’s global solutions and resources we can now offer more comprehensive solutions and support to clients in Ireland, including outplacement, employee benefits, pension, and health and safety.”