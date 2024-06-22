Advertisement
TFI Local Link Kerry launching two new bus services to Tralee

Jun 22, 2024 10:17 By radiokerrynews
TFI Local Link Kerry launching two new bus services to Tralee
TFI Local Link Kerry is launching two new bus services to make it easier to travel to and from Tralee by public transport.

Over 369,000 passenger made trips all over Kerry last year and this is expected to increase to over 425,000 by the end of this year.

Route 273 will connect Cé Bhréanainn and Castlegregory to Tralee from this Monday, 24th of June.

While, from the 1st of July, the new 278 route will be a daily return service between Fenit and Tralee.

It will offer peak-time and evening services for commuters and provide an additional evening service on Friday and Saturday.

Management says it will connect Spa village to the public transport network seven days a week, and also improve connectivity to MTU North & South campuses, UHK, and regional bus and rail services.

TFI Local Link Kerry General Manager, Alan O’Connell, says the new Fenit-The Spa-Tralee route will benefit students as well as local people and visitors heading for the beach and harbour.

