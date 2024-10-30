Tenders invited for 10-year lease of Dingle marina building

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine is inviting tenders for a 10 year lease of the 13B Marina Building, Dingle Fishery Harbour Centre.

The lease for the property is offered for a term of 10 years with 5 yearly rent reviews.

The tender documentation is available from the Harbour Office and can also be viewed on the GOV.ie website.

Applicants should contact the Harbour Office, Dingle Fishery Harbour centre by phone to view the documents or make an appointment to view the site.

The closing date is the 6th of November at 12pm.