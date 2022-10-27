Tender process for more complex sections of South Kerry Greenway to begin next year

Kerry County Council says a tender process for the more complex parts of the South Kerry Greenway is expected to begin early next year.

Works on the 27-kilometre greenway, which has been subject to legal challenges in the High Court and the Supreme Court, are due to start in the fourth quarter of this year.

At the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill called on the council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to initiate the delivery of the long overdue South Kerry Greenway.

Cllr Cahill asked the council to immediately start a major recruitment drive of suitable outdoor staff, contractors, specialist tunnel/viaduct and bridge engineers.

In response, Kerry County Council said it’s currently identifying resources in preparation for works to begin by the end of the year.

It says the greenway will be constructed in sections, using a combination of the council’s direct resources and contractors, and this is being discussed with TII.

The council added specialist services are being procured for the more technically complex areas where structures are located on the route.

These specialist services are to prepare tender documents for these more complex sections, with a view to beginning the tender process in the first quarter of 2023.