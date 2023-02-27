Ten residential units to be created through conversion of vacant pubs in Kerry

Ten residential units are to be created through the conversion of vacant pubs in Kerry.

Figures released by the Department of Housing show there were 12 applications to convert vacant commercial buildings into residential units in Kerry last year.

These conversions are to create 28 residential units in Kerry, ten of which were created through the conversion of former pubs.

In the last five years, there have been 35 planned conversions of vacant commercial buildings in Kerry, creating 54 residential units for the county.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says the figures show government policy is helping to tackle the problem of vacancy.