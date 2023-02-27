Advertisement
Ten residential units to be created through conversion of vacant pubs in Kerry

Feb 27, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Ten residential units to be created through conversion of vacant pubs in Kerry
Ten residential units are to be created through the conversion of vacant pubs in Kerry.

Figures released by the Department of Housing show there were 12 applications to convert vacant commercial buildings into residential units in Kerry last year.

These conversions are to create 28 residential units in Kerry, ten of which were created through the conversion of former pubs.

In the last five years, there have been 35 planned conversions of vacant commercial buildings in Kerry, creating 54 residential units for the county.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says the figures show government policy is helping to tackle the problem of vacancy.

