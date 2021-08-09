Temporary visitor guides sought for Killarney National Park

Temporary visitor guides are being sought for Killarney National Park.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage is inviting applications for the role which would also include work in Muckross House and Killarney House.

A panel will be formed from which current and future roles will be filled.

The closing date for receipt of applications is 3pm on August 27th.

Application forms may be requested from [email protected]

Once completed, they should be emailed to [email protected] or a hardcopy can be sent to Ciara Rock, Human Resources Unit, Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Custom House, Dublin 1, D01 W6X0.