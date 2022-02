Templenoe residents are due to hold a public meeting this evening to halt a proposed telecommunications mast planned on the Ring of Kerry golf course.

The meeting will take place at the Brooklane Hotel in Kenmare at 8 o clock tonight.

Councillor Patrick O’Connor Scarteen says the residents have his full support and masts should not interfere with landscapes.

Forms are available to the public and additional information can be found on their website templenoemastinformation.com.