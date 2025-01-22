Advertisement
News

Teenagers arrested over guns and ammo seizure due before court this morning

Jan 22, 2025 08:17 By radiokerrynews
Teenagers arrested over guns and ammo seizure due before court this morning
Share this article

Two teenagers arrested after the seizure of guns and ammunition in Tralee have been charged and are due before court this morning.

On Monday night in Tralee, gardaí stopped a car doing a routine checkpoint, and the driver failed a roadside drug test, prompting gardaí to search the vehicle.

Three firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were seized, and are the subject of a full ballistic examination, while the car was also taken to Castleisland garda station for forensic examination.

Advertisement

The two men, in their late teens, were arrested and held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, and they have now been charged.

The two teenagers are due before Tralee District Court this morning.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council pays out almost €4.5 million in public liability claims in 2023
Advertisement
Reports Ukrainians told to vacate Golf Hotel in Ballybunion after more than two years
Estate agent says Kerry house prices to continue rising in 2025
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council pays out almost €4.5 million in public liability claims in 2023
Marian Players Rathmore Panto presents Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs at Rathmore Community Centre
Wexford's Liam Óg McGovern announces retirement from inter-county hurling
Ruesha Littlejohn a free agent
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus