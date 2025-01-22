Two teenagers arrested after the seizure of guns and ammunition in Tralee have been charged and are due before court this morning.

On Monday night in Tralee, gardaí stopped a car doing a routine checkpoint, and the driver failed a roadside drug test, prompting gardaí to search the vehicle.

Three firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were seized, and are the subject of a full ballistic examination, while the car was also taken to Castleisland garda station for forensic examination.

The two men, in their late teens, were arrested and held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, and they have now been charged.

The two teenagers are due before Tralee District Court this morning.