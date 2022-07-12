Teenager seriously injured in Tralee collision fell from bonnet of car that hit him

A teenager, who was seriously injured in a collision in Tralee yesterday, fell from the bonnet of a car, before being hit by the same vehicle.

The incident, involving the male teenager and a car, happened just after 1am on Brewery Road, Tralee.

It’s emerged the driver saw a teenager he knew, who was walking at the time, and he slowed down to speak to him, before the incident occurred.

The teenager was taken to UHK with serious injuries and has since been transferred to Cork University Hospital.

Crime correspondent with the Irish Daily Star, Michael O’Toole explains what the driver told Gardaí:

Anyone with information or camera footage of the incident is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300.