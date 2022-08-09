Teenager remains in custody in connection with assault on woman in Tralee

A teenager remains in custody in connection with an assault on a woman in Tralee on Sunday night.

Two men were arrested in connection with an assault of a woman in the Ballymullen area between 11pm and midnight.

A woman in her 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry with injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

It’s reported the woman had to flee to the roof of a building to escape the attack and was rescued from the roof by the emergency services.

Gardaí say the man, aged in his 20s, has been released, while the man in his late teens remains in custody.