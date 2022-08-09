Advertisement
News

Teenager remains in custody in connection with assault on woman in Tralee

Aug 9, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Teenager remains in custody in connection with assault on woman in Tralee Teenager remains in custody in connection with assault on woman in Tralee
Share this article

A teenager remains in custody in connection with an assault on a woman in Tralee on Sunday night.

Two men were arrested in connection with an assault of a woman in the Ballymullen area between 11pm and midnight.

A woman in her 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry with injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Advertisement

It’s reported the woman had to flee to the roof of a building to escape the attack and was rescued from the roof by the emergency services.

Gardaí say the man, aged in his 20s, has been released, while the man in his late teens remains in custody.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus