Teenager charged with stabbing young woman in Tralee

A teenager has been charged with the stabbing of a young woman in Tralee at a special sitting of Limerick District Court.

18-year-old Robert Bily, with an address of 12 Brandon Place, Tralee, appeared before Judge Alec Gabbett last evening.

The Slovakian national is charged with assault causing harm, trespass with intent to commit burglary, and for possessing a knife at 14 Murphy's Terrace, Ballymullen on Sunday night last.

Advertisement

Mr Bily is represented by Bernie Cronin of Pat Mann and Company Solicitors.

An application for bail was refused due to the seriousness of the alleged offence and the potential flight risk.

Judge Alec Gabbett remanded Robert Bily in custody.

Advertisement

A second man who was arrested in connection with the incident in Ballymullen on Sunday night was released without charge from custody at Tralee Garda Station.

Gardaí say a file is being prepared in relation to his case for the Director of Public Prosecutions.