Teenage girl hospitalised after being assaulted by another girl in Tralee town centre

Dec 23, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrynews
A teenage girl was taken to hospital yesterday afternoon, after she was struck by another girl in Tralee town centre.

 

The incident occurred at The Mall at 4.15pm, when the streets were crowded with Christmas shoppers.

It's understood the two young women were known to each other.

 

Gardaí are examining CCTV footage to establish what happened - but Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick asked for witnesses to come forward:

 

Separately, Gardaí are also looking for witnesses to an assault outside The Shoemaker's pub in Castleisland on Saturday night.

 

It happened at 11.24pm and involved one woman assaulting another, leaving her with a serious head injury.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call Castleisland Garda station or the Garda confidential line.

