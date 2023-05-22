Advertisement
Teen taken to hospital with broken jaw following assault in Ballybunion

May 22, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
A teenager had his jaw broken when he tried to intervene in a row in Ballybunion over the weekend.

The incident happened on Main Street in the early hours of Sunday morning, when the youth tried to intervene in a row between two women.

An older man - who was with the women at the time - struck the teenager with a blow to the face, and he was later taken to hospital with a broken jaw.

Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Caragh Kelly said the street in Ballybunion would've been quiet just before 5am, and someone passing might have seen what happened:

