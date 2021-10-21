Advertisement
TD says young Kerry people caught up as money mules should get amnesty

Oct 21, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Young Kerry people caught up as money mules should receive an amnesty.

Independent Sligo-Leitrim TD Marian Harkin was speaking about a report that more than 50 young people in a Kerry town were recruited as money mules for an international crime syndicate. This includes second and third-level students.

A money mule is someone who allows their bank account to be used by criminals to launder and transfer money which was gained through criminal activity.

Deputy Marian Harkin says if it’s happening in Kerry, it’s widespread across the country.

She adds that, as it’s a relatively new occurrence, those caught up in it should be given a second chance.

