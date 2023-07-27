TD says CAMHS report makes for depressing but predictable reading for people of Kerry

The report on the independent review of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services makes for depressing but predictable reading for the people of Kerry.

That’s according to Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, who was reacting to the report published yesterday by the Mental Health Commission.

The report by Dr Susan Finnerty said that the state cannot currently provide assurances to parents or guardians in all parts of Ireland that their children have access to a safe, effective, and evidence-based service.

The report has been praised as a comprehensive and welcome contribution of improving the quality and safety of CAMHS services by Minister of State for Mental Health, Mary Butler.

Minister Butler welcomed the publication of the report, while acknowledging it raises serious issues of concern.

The Minister says the Department and her office have been assured that all immediate concerns raised by the Mental Health Commission and escalated to the HSE have been addressed as a matter of priority.

The Minister says improving mental health services for young people is a priority for her and this government, adding the majority of the recommendations in yesterday’s report are already being progressed by the HSE.

Minister Butler says it’s also important and reassuring that the report has provided confidence that issues around prescribing practice identified in the Maskey Report in January 2022 have not been evidenced in other parts of the country.

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly, meanwhile, says the review is a wake-up call to the government, and an urgent reminder of the failures of the CAMHS service in Ireland.

Deputy Daly says it underscores the need for the review of North Kerry CAMHS, which began last month, to be completed.

The first phase of the review of North Kerry CAMHS will examine all files open in North Kerry on November 21st 2022 - approximately 300, and the aim is that this to be completed by the end of the year.