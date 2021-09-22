A Kerry TD claims elective surgeries are cancelled in UHK again this week.

Earlier this month, UHK management said the hospital had never been under such pressure, because numbers attending the emergency department are up almost 40%.

This has had a knock-on effect on other departments in the hospital.

Advertisement

Two weeks ago, University Hospital Kerry said elective surgeries, with the exception of time-critical cancer operations, were postponed due to pressures in the emergency department.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he understands elective surgeries have not yet resumed and staff have contacted him seeking answers.

He's sought information from UHK and South/South-West Hospital Group management, but has yet to receive a response.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly says he's also raised the issues of staffing and surgeries resuming in the Tralee hospital with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

UHK has been contacted for comment.