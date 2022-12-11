TD calls on Minister of Health to expand the Public Dental Service in Kerry

A Kerry TD has called on the Minister for Health to expand the Public Dental Service in Kerry.

Sinn Fein TD, Pa Daly, says medical card holders in the county are finding it increasingly difficult to access any dental care.

He says that this year, just one dentist in Kerry took new medical card clients. However, they were quickly overwhelmed and had to stop taking on additional patients.

Deputy Daly says 90% of dentists in the Irish Dental association want a state funded scheme.

He says currently no dentist in the county is treating new medical card patients; the Tralee TD has called on Minister Stephen Donnelly to address the service in Kerry.