TD calls for council to rethink sale of portion of Island of Geese to courts service

A Kerry TD says Kerry County Council should rethink selling part of the Island of Geese site to the Courts Service.

The council agreed to sell a 0.49-acre portion of the former Denny bacon factory site for a new courthouse for €160,000 last September.

Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly says since then no visible progress has been made on the site.

Deputy Daly believes it’s not too late for the council to change their minds.

He says a number of buildings adjacent to the current courthouse are for sale and by purchasing these, it could create a courts quarter in the area and breathe new life into Tralee.