Taoiseach wants more judges appointed to enable a swifter response to street violence

Aug 19, 2024 13:26 By radiokerrynews
Taoiseach wants more judges appointed to enable a swifter response to street violence
The Taoiseach says he wants to see more judges appointed to enable a swifter response to street violence and public offenses.

Simon Harris, who’s in Kerry today to officially open the Listowel bypass, believes protesting is fine, however, aggressive behaviour and threats are illegal, and will be met with the full rigours of the law.

The Fine Gael leader says all aspects of the criminal justice system need to be better resourced in Ireland.

Simon Harris believes elements of the justice system need to work in a more efficient way.

 

