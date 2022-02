The Taoiseach will unveil a portrait today of a Kerry woman who’s the first female president of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland.

Professor Mary Horgan is from Tralee and became the RCPI’s first woman president in its 368-year history.

She’s also a member of NPHET and led the expert advisory group on antigen testing.

The event will take place at 11am (Monday, February 28th) in the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland on Dublin’s Kildare Street.