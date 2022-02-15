Advertisement
Taoiseach to discuss replacement of staff in South Kerry with Eir

Feb 15, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Taoiseach to discuss replacement of staff in South Kerry with Eir
The Taoiseach will speak to Eir about the replacement of staff at its South Kerry depot.

There've been complaints that staff at Eir's depot in Cahersiveen have not been replaced.

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae raised the issue in the Dáil.

He says there are problems with the service the company provides in South and West Kerry because staff, who are qualified to repair faults and damage, have not been replaced.

He is calling on the Government to intervene to ensure there are people on the ground to address issues:

In response, Taoiseach Micheal Martin says he will engage with Eir and other companies on the issue.

He says he appreciates the seriousness of the issue, saying connectivity is everything in today's society.

The Taoiseach says work is ongoing by Eir and SIRO in Kerry to expand the fibre network:

