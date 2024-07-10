Advertisement
News

Taoiseach says steps are being taken to address online abuse following impassioned plea from Kerry TD

Jul 10, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
The Taoiseach says steps are being taken to address online abuse.

He was responding to an impassioned plea in the Dáil from Independent Kerry TD, Michael Healy-Rae, critising people who spread lies on social media platforms.

Simon Harris described the abuse received by politicians online as despicable, in particular comments and images used of Deputy Healy-Rae’s late mother.

The Taoiseach aired his concerns of the trend and says online safety is a key priority for the government.

He says the heart of the media regulator is an online safety framework to hold platforms to account and to reduce harmful content.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says society needs to get back to telling the truth and being fair in comment.

He says increased levels of online abuse, in particular during the recent local elections, can not be tolerated.

Deputy Healy-Rae described such posts as bile and says no one should be subjected to abusive comments made on social media platforms.

 

